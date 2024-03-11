Crazy House Variety Show | varietà di beneficienza al Teatro Anfitrione

Crazy House Variety Show: varietà di beneficienza al Teatro Anfitrione (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Crazy House Variety Show27 e 28 Marzo 2024ore 20.30Teatro Anfitrionevia di San Saba, 24 Roma Il 27 e il 28 Marzo 2024 andrà in scena al Teatro Anfitrione, Crazy House Variety Show, spettacolo di beneficienza a favore di Ass. Culturale Giocando si Può per la costruzione di due pozzi d’acqua gratuita a Watamu, in Kenya.Il varietà, ideato e diretto da Renato Solpietro, è un contenitore di numeri circensi, ospiti Internazionali della musica reggae, scenette cabarettistiche originali, canzoni classiche e moderne, balletti contemporanei e dal sapore esotico, il tutto immerso in un’atmosfera di comicità semplice, “familiare” e genuina.Uno spettacolo di ...
