(Di lunedì 11 marzo 2024) Reaching greater heights together SITTARD, Netherlands, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading player in theindustry, proudly announces the prospective acquisition of, a renowned company with a rich history and expertise in Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The completion of the acquisition is subject to certain customary conditions to be fulfilled including, among others, approvals by the relevant competition authorities. This strategic move aligns with's ambitious growth strategy to become the number onepartner of choice in Europe, solidifying presence in existing markets, expanding into new territories, and enlarging AWP fleet. Strategic fit and market expansionand, both ...

Boels Rental acquires Riwal: Boels Rental acquires Riwal: Boels Rental, a leading player in the Rental industry, proudly announces the prospective acquisition of Riwal, a renowned company with a rich history and expertise in Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The ...

Boels Rental UK: Boels Rental UK: We think along with you and go further than any other Rental company to take care of your business. Boels ShortLease The full-service hire solution for 1, 2 or 3 years. This is a contract with clear ...

Rent to buy: Cos’è: Rent to buy: Cos’è: Il rent to buy è una tipologia di contratto, introdotta nel nostro ordinamento dal Decreto Sblocca Italia (D.L. 133/2014 convertito in Legge 164/2014), che permette di entrare in casa come conduttore ...