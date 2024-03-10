Universal e Nintendo annunciano il nuovo film di Super Mario per il 2026: La co - finanziatrice del progetto sarà Universal Pictures insieme a Nintendo, e la distribuzione cinematografica in tutto il mondo sarà gestita da Universal Pictures. Il film segue il successo ...

Illumination and Nintendo Announce New Animated Film Based on the World of Super Mario Bros.: The film will be co - financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal Pictures. By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put ...

Nintendo to release new Super Mario movie in April 2026: Nintendo to release new Super Mario movie in April 2026: OSAKA -- Nintendo is partnering with U.S. studio Illumination to release a new movie based on the popular Super Mario video game, the Japanese gaming titan announced Sunday, with company fellow ...

Illumination and Nintendo Collaborating On New Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie, Scheduled For April 2026: Illumination and Nintendo Collaborating On New Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie, Scheduled For April 2026: The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal Pictures. By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put ...

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ sequel announced, gets a release date: ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ sequel announced, gets a release date: What better day than Mario Day to announce the sequel to last year’s smash “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” In a video released by Nintendo of America ...