Universal e Nintendo annunciano il nuovo film di Super Mario per il 2026 (Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Nintendo e Illumination hanno annunciato un nuovo film d'animazione basato sul mondo di Super Mario Bros. La pellicola sarà lanciata il 3 aprile 2026 negli Stati Uniti e in molti altri mercati a livello globale, con alcune aree geografiche che vedranno l'uscita nel corso del mese di aprile. Il film sarà prodotto da L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato.
