Skull and Bones: la lista trofei completa! (Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista trofei completa di Skull and Bones, il tentativo fallito di Ubisoft di inserirsi di prepotenza nei GAAS pirateschi: purtroppo non ci son riusciti Niente da fare anche stavolta per Ubisoft. Potevamo sicuramente aspettarci un titolo non perfetto, specialmente a causa dello sviluppo molto travagliato che ha portato a innumerevoli rinvii da quel lontano annuncio del 2017, ma Skull and Bones si è rivelato essere, al netto di tutto, un titolo molto tralasciabile e dimenticabile. Non insufficiente, ve ne abbiamo spiegato i motivi nella nostra recensione completa (cliccate qui!), ma sicuramente un titolo Ubisoft ben lontano dai fasti dei primi capitoli di Assassin’s Creed e che non permette ...
