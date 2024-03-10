Murdoch non si arrende e ci “ricasca” | nuovo grande passo a 93 anni

Rupert Murdoch annuncia le nozze: a 93 anni il tycoon australiano si sposa per la quinta volta: Rupert Murdoch ed Elena Zhukova pare si siano conosciuti in estate. I due erano stati avvistati insieme a bordo di uno yacht. Il tycoon australiano era reduce dalla rottura con Ann Lesley Smith, ex ca ...tgcom24.mediaset

Writer James Graham was ‘scared’ to meet Rupert Murdoch after play about The Sun: Playwright James Graham has said he felt “scared” to meet Rupert Murdoch after he watched his play about the business magnate’s purchase of The Sun. Graham, 41, spoke to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio ...aol.co.uk

Rupert Murdoch, 92, plans to marry for 5th time: Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, who turns 93 next week, has been married four times — and is engaged again, his representative said Saturday. Last fall Murdoch stepped down as leader of both Fox News’ ...yahoo