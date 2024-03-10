Murdoch non si arrende e ci “ricasca” | nuovo grande passo a 93 anni

Murdoch non si arrende e ci “ricasca”: (nuovo) grande passo a 93 anni (Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Rupert Murdoch non ha alcuna intenzione di arrendersi e ci “ricasca”: arriva il (nuovo) grande passo all’età di 93 anni  Meno di un anno fa si era ritornati a parlare nuovamente di lui, dal punto di vista del gossip, una vicenda che aveva fatto decisamente discutere: l’annullamento del suo ultimo matrimonio. Da come avete ben potuto notare dalla foto stiamo parlando di Rupert Murdoch, uno degli uomini più ricchi sulla terra. Il 93enne, dopo aver lasciato la sua ex fidanzata Ann Lesley Smith, ci ha ripensato ed ha cambiato nuovamente idea. Il miliardario Rupert Murdoch (Ansa Foto) Cityrumors.itOvvero? Effettuare il grande passo all’età di 93 anni (li compirà domani) decidendo, appunto, ...
