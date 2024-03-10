La Nike J Force 1 Earth di Jacquemus è un capolavoro in attesa di essere scoperto (Di domenica 10 marzo 2024)
Anche se la partnership tra Jacquemus e Nike è ancora piuttosto recente, una sneaker come la Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Earth la rende senz'altro una delle collaborazioni più uniche e meglio riuscite degli ultimi anni. Ok, la silhouette non è certo una novità (è stata già introdotta in tre diversi colori, tra cui anche la versione Mandarin), ma questo drop risulta più originale che mai in tutti i migliori modi possibili del termine.
Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low Earth
A differenza delle tre colorazioni precedenti, questa J Force 1 si allontana dalla consueta estetica monocromatica a favore di qualcosa di più deciso e audace. Lo swoosh è stato rimosso e sostiuito da un piccolo logo Metallic Gold sui ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia
