IndyCar | Newgarden inizia al meglio la stagione imponendosi a St Petersburg

(Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Josefha vinto il GP di St., opening round della NTTSeries 2024. Il #2 di Penske, vincitore dell’ultima Indy500, festeggia per la 30a volta in carriera precedendo sotto la bandiera a scacchi Pato O’Ward e Scott McLaughlin. I primi passaggi sono stati controllati da Josef(Penske #2), autore della pole nella giornata di ieri con il nuovo record del tracciato. L’americano ha allungato in compagnia dello svedese Felix Rosenqvist (Shank Racing #60) ed il californiano Colton Herta (Andretti #26). Da segnalare, invece, la spettacolare partenza da parte del neozelandese Scott McLaughlin (Penske #3), perfetto nel balzare sesto scavalcando in curva 1 diversi protagonisti. La gara è entrata nel vivo dopo 27 passaggi con un incidente da parte di Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi #11). Tutti si ...

Sulle strade di St. Petersburg il via della stagione 2024: ... Josef Newgarden - Scott McLaughlin - Will Power *solo Indy 500 DIRETTA TV LItalia series godrà nuovamente della trasmissione in diretta dell'Indycar su Sky Sport. Apprezzato il commento di Matteo ...

Racing Force Group, oltre 40 team e 300 piloti direttamente supportati nel 2024: Negli Stati Uniti, Bell Racing conferma la sua quota dominante anche fra IndyCar Series e Nascar Cup Series, rispettivamente con il 63% e 49% di piloti equipaggiati, tra i quali Josef Newgarden, ...

