EA Sports FC 24 SBC Lev Yashin Icon Jolly Invernali Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta (Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Lev Yashin ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Icon Winter Wildcards per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 10 Maggio. Potrete riscattare la Carta del portiere russo che ha militato nella Dinamo Mosca completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Il Natale è arrivato anche su FUT. Approfitta dei Jolly Invernali per festeggiare con la tua rosa. I giocatori Jolly Invernali riceveranno una serie di bonus permanenti ispirati alle campagne del passato, presente e futuro di FUT. Goditi le feste con Jolly Invernali, una celebrazione della stagione e ...
