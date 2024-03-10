EA Sports FC 24 SBC Aggiornamento Icona Misto Lista Completa Delle Carte

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Aggiornamento Icona Misto Lista Completa Delle Carte (Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Electronic Arts ha rilasciato al Sfida Creazione Rosa Aggiornamento Icona Misto per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. Una Delle Carte in questione può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 17 Marzo. Le Sfide Creazione Rosa sono SBC che consentono di scambiare Delle Carte inutilizzate presenti nel vostro club per riscattarne Delle altre che potrebbero essere più utili e potenziare la vostra squadra. Completa questa sfida per ottenere 1 pacchetto contenente 1 Icona base/Centurioni/JI/TOTY. Potete riscattare la carta speciale in questione Completando la Squad Building Challenge che è ora disponibile in UT ...
