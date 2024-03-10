Collision 09.03.2023 I primi avversari degli Elite

(Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento del weekend con il report diche segue gli eventi di un Dynamite scoppiettante e ricco di sorprese e abbiamo qui, il debutto dei nuovicon la presenza di Kazuchika Okada. Questo e molto altro ci aspetta, quindi direi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. Bryan Danielson vs Shane Taylor(w/Lee Moriarty) (3,5 / 5) Match che sorprende, non pensavo che Danielson potesse incontrare qualche difficoltà contro Shane Taylor e invece quest’ultimo mette in mostra una prestazione notevole e combatte come può contro l’American Dragon. Danielson che però resiste e soprattutto reagisce e chiude tutto con il Busaiku Knee. Al termine arriva Will Ospreay che mostra rispetto a Danielson che di tutta risposta sfida Ospreay ad un ...

