Brighton-Nottingham Forest domenica 10 marzo 2024 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Roberto De Zerbi claims Brighton were ‘not ready’ for first season in Europe: Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton “have not been ready” for their first season in Europe. Coping with extra matches, combined with ongoing injury problems in the squad, contributed to Thursday’s 4-0 ...theathletic

Brighton Hove Albion – Nottingham Forest streaming, orario, probabili formazioni e dove vederla in diretta tv: Brighton Hove Albion - Nottingham Forest streaming, orario, probabili formazioni e dove vederla in diretta tv.generationsport

Nuno addresses Brazil speculation with exciting Nottingham Forest prediction: Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is convinced there is plenty more to come from Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The Brazilian is now a firm fixture in the starting XI and has already notched up 25 ...nottinghampost