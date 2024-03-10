AEW | PAC torna a sorpresa a Collision

(Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Questa notte a AEWsu TNT Drama e Triller TV, PAC ha fatto il suo ritorno dopo una assenza di oltre sette mesi. L’episodio di questa settimana a Duluth, Georgia ha visto Eddie Kingston cercare vendetta contro la nuova formazione di The Elite per l’attacco di Okada a Dynamite. Ancora una volta, The Mad King si è trovato in svantaggio numerico e nemmeno l’aiuto di Penta El Zero Miedo è stato sufficiente per equilibrare la situazione. Fortunatamente per Eddie, The Bastard è intervenuto in suo sostegno per confrontarsi con The Rainmaker e The Young Bucks. PAC è riuscito a allontanare Okada, Nicholas e Matthew, celebrando il suo ritorno insieme a Penta e al campione Triple Crown. "The Bastard is BACK"Watch #AEWon TNT!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/n3EC0vN3F4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024 L’ultimo match di ...

