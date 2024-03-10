AEW: PAC torna a sorpresa a Collision
La AEW è pronta a presentare il suo nuovo acquisto di spessore: la federazione di Tony Khan è pronta ad accogliere Mercedes Mone, la fu Sasha Banks. L’icona del Wrestling femminile debutterà ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a Dynamite è stata Confermata la presenza dietro le quinte di PAC, che è stato assente dalla programmazione dell’azienda per diversi mesi. L’ex campione Atlantico e Mondiale Trios di ... (aewuniverse)
Il 2023 di PAC non è di certo stato dei migliori. Dopo aver saltato alcuni mesi a causa di un infortunio al naso, è ritornato a luglio per poi fermarsi nuovamente poche settimane dopo, ... (zonawrestling)
