AEW: Adam Copeland spaventa Christian con una misteriosa scatola (Di domenica 10 marzo 2024) Ieri notte a Collision è proseguita la faida tra Adam Copeland e il TNT Champion Christian. I due si affronteranno nell’episodio di Dynamite del prossimo 20 marzo in quel di Toronto, Canada. Ora, però, la Rated R Superstar ha deciso di alzare ulteriormente l’asticella ed è riuscito a intimorire il rivale. Ecco cosa è successo. La scatola misteriosa L’atto terzo della rivalità tra Adam Copeland e Christian avrà luogo nell’episodio di Dynamite del 20 marzo in Canada. A Dynamite, Copeland aveva sfidato il rivale ad un I Quit Match e ieri notte a Collision ha rilanciato. Prima si appostato tra il pubblico camuffandosi da luchador per poi aggredire il TNT Champion cogliendolo di sorpresa. Poi ha tirato fuori una ...
AEW: Spietato attacco di Christian Cage su Adam Copeland concluso con la Con-Chair-To

    Dopo la sconfitta, con tanto di sottomissione ai suoi danni, nell'AEW World Championship Match, Adam Page starà lontano dal ring per qualche tempo, secondo il report di Fightful Select in ...

    Ieri notte a Dynamite, nel main event della serata si sono affrontati "Hangman" Adam Page, HOOK e RVD contro "Swerve" Strickland, Brian Cage e Samoa Joe. Nel corso dell'incontro pare che Adam ...

    Questa notte a Dynamite Adam Copeland e Daniel Garcia si sono affrontati in quello che doveva essere una sorta di spareggio per determinare il prossimo sfidante di Christian Cage per il titolo ...

ECW Legend celebrates Kazuchika Okada turning heel with the Young Bucks: Asked how he felt about Okada coming into AEW as a heel, ECW legend Busted Open Radio host Tommy Dreamer celebrated the decision, noting that he believes the pairing should give fans something they ...

Fans think Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has teased the AEW arrival of a retired 10-time WWE champion: Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, was in possession of a mysterious item.

Adam Copeland Debuts Mysterious Box On AEW Collision, Tag Team Titles Update: On this week's episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland once again tried to attack the Patriarchy and this time around, he had a mysterious box with him.

