AEW | Adam Copeland spaventa Christian con una misteriosa scatola

AEW: Spietato attacco di Christian Cage su Adam Copeland concluso con la Con-Chair-To
Dopo la sconfitta, con tanto di sottomissione ai suoi danni, nell’AEW World Championship Match, Adam Page starà lontano dal ring per qualche tempo, secondo il report di Fightful Select in ... (zonawrestling)
Ieri notte a Dynamite, nel main event della serata si sono affrontati “Hangman” Adam Page, HOOK e RVD contro “Swerve” Strickland, Brian Cage e Samoa Joe. Nel corso dell’incontro pare che Adam ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a Dynamite Adam Copeland e Daniel Garcia si sono affrontati in quello che doveva essere una sorta di spareggio per determinare il prossimo sfidante di Christian Cage per il titolo ... (zonawrestling)
