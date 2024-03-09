WWE: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes una sfida dai tanti significati e...record
Cody Rhodes avrà il suo bel da fare quando salirà sul ring contro Roman Reigns nel main event di WrestleMania 40. Non sorprende che il WWE Universe stia aspettando con il fiato sospeso questo ... (zonawrestling)
Durante la puntata di questa notte di SmackDown c’è stato un moment molto importante, uno snodo quasi storico in questa Road to WrestleMania, anche se arrivato un po’ in modo inatteso. Dopo un ... (zonawrestling)
Ingresso nella Bloodline, critica feroce ai fan della WWE (che hanno preferito Cody Rhodes nel main event di WrestleMania 40) e riflettori unicamente puntati sulla sua leggendaria figura. Il nome ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Altre Notizie
