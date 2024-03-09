WWE | Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes una sfida dai tanti significati e…record

(Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) Sarà una WrestleMania 40 decisamente impegnativa quella che aspetta, impegnati in entrambe le serate dello show, così come per la precisione, anche Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Questo doppio impegno però persignifica record. Due main event consecutivi Infatti il Tribal Chief e l’American Nightmare stabiliranno allo Showcase Of The Immortals un importante record perché saranno le prime due superstar a disputare entrambi i main event delle due serate di WrestleMania, come sappiamo nella Night 1 ci sarà il Tag Team Match frae The Rock controe Seth “Freakin” Rollins, mentre a chiudere la Night 2 sarà il match valevole per l’Undisputed WWE Universal ...

