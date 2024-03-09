WWE | Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes una sfida dai tanti significati e…record

WWE: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes una sfida dai tanti significati e…record (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) Sarà una WrestleMania 40 decisamente impegnativa quella che aspetta Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes, impegnati in entrambe le serate dello show, così come per la precisione, anche Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Questo doppio impegno però per Roman e Cody significa record. Due main event consecutivi Infatti il Tribal Chief e l’American Nightmare stabiliranno allo Showcase Of The Immortals un importante record perché saranno le prime due superstar a disputare entrambi i main event delle due serate di WrestleMania, come sappiamo nella Night 1 ci sarà il Tag Team Match fra Roman Reigns e The Rock contro Cody Rhodes e Seth “Freakin” Rollins, mentre a chiudere la Night 2 sarà il match valevole per l’Undisputed WWE Universal ...
