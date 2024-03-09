Vultures 2 di Kanye West e Ty Dolla Sign slitta | ma i rapper pubblicano un indizio | gli aggiornamenti

Vultures Kanye

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a optimagazine©

Fonte : optimagazine
Vultures 2 di Kanye West e Ty Dolla Sign slitta, ma i rapper pubblicano un indizio: gli aggiornamenti (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) Vultures 2 di Kanye West e Ty Dolla Sign è un po’ la storia di ogni release che riguarda l’ex marito di Kim Kardashian: annuncio, hype e appuntamento saltato. Il secondo capitolo della joint experience era atteso per venerdì 8 marzo, ma allo scoccare della mezzanotte i fan si sono ritrovati con un nulla di fatto. Cos’è successo? Ye ne ha parlato con alcuni fan via direct su Instagram e nell’ultima ora i due rapper hanno pubblicato un indizio sui social. Che fine ha fatto Vultures 2 di Kanye West e Ty Dolla Sign La risposta è che nessuno sa, tranne i diretti interessati. Forse. Come detto in apertura, venerdì 8 marzo sarebbe stata la deadline per l’uscita di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su optimagazine

Kanye West torna con Vultures 1, il suo controverso, ultimo disco

  • Vultures Kanye

    (Adnkronos) – Kanye West, noto fan dell'Inter e rapper di fama mondiale, originario di Chicago, ha assistito alla partita di Champions League contro l'Atletico Madrid a San Siro, accompagnato dalla ... (periodicodaily)

  • Vultures Kanye

    Vultures 1, il disco firmato con il cantante Ty Dolla $ign ha suscitato diverse polemiche e alcuni brani sono stati rimossi dallo streaming (wired)

  • Vultures Kanye

    L’annuncio ufficiale è laconico: YE e TY Dolla $ign vi invitano a celebrare ‘VULTURES Volume 1’ – A High Fidelity Audio Experience. A seguire le indicazioni per l’acquisto dei biglietti che ... (funweek)

Altre Notizie

Professional Deadline Misser Kanye West Has Not Yet Released ‘Vultures 2’ But Supposedly Offered An Explanation: Meanwhile, Vultures 1 has fared well on the Billboard charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 despite being temporarily removed from streaming platforms. On the latest Hot 100 chart, ...uproxx

Kanye West Provides Update After Missing 'Vultures 2' Release Date: 'We in the Lab': Kanye West's upcoming album Vultures 2 was scheduled to drop on Thursday, March 8, but never arrived. The rapper provided an update to a fan account which shared the information late last night. “Hi ...msn

Kanye West’s Anticipated Vultures 2 Album Release Faces Backlash After No Show: Rap icon Kanye West has left fans high and dry by not releasing his much-anticipated Vultures 2 album, alongside Ty Dolla $ign, on its scheduled date. Instead of reveling in new music, fans took to ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Vultures Kanye
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.