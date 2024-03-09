The Marvels in 4K UHD | la recensione | la rivincita può arrivare in homevideo?

The Marvels

The Marvels in 4K UHD, la recensione: la rivincita può arrivare in homevideo? (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) La recensione di The Marvels 4K UHD: dopo il flop al botteghino, il film dell'MCU cerca la rivincita in homevideo grazie al prodotto di grande qualità audio-video distribuito da Eagle Pictures. Anche se sugli extra si poteva fare di più. L'ennesimo episodio del Marvel Cinematic Universe ha diviso e fatto discutere: in The Marvels c'è chi ha intravisto la conferma di una crisi dei Marvel Studios, amplificata anche dal flop al botteghino, chi invece ne ha colto segnali positivi e una parziale rinascita. La cosa più probabile, è che come spesso accade con i movie del MCU anche il film diretto da Nia DaCosta sarà presto ai vertici delle classifiche di vendita homevideo, prendendosi così una rivincita tra DVD, blu-ray e 4K UHD. Merito di edizioni sempre molto curate sul ...
