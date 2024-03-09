“The best of Disney Music” | il 21 marzo il concerto-evento a Roma

Fonte : ildenaro
“The best of Disney Music”: il 21 marzo il concerto-evento a Roma (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) Roma, 9 mar. (askanews) – Il grande concerto-evento “The best of Disney Music”, diretto dal Maestro Gerardo Di Lella ed eseguito dalla sua “Grand Orchestra”, andrà in scena giovedì 21 marzo alle ore 20.30 presso l’Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone di Roma. L’orchestra, costruita ad hoc per l’occasione, vede la compresenza di una orchestra sinfonica, di una orchestra pop e di una big band, per un totale di 92 Musicisti sul palco, e comprende coro e voci solistiche. La conduzione della serata è affidata alla giornalista Sonia Sarno. Dopo la sigla iniziale, nel totale rispetto della tradizione Disney, il concerto omaggerà ben 15 film, per un viaggio onirico che ripercorre ...
