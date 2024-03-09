Start list slalom femminile Are 2024: italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza
Domani, domenica 10 marzo, terminerà il weekend riservato alle gare tecniche della Coppa del Mondo 2023-2024 di sci alpino: ad Are (Svezia) si disputerà lo slalom femminile, ultima gara in assoluto ... (oasport)
La start list della seconda manche dello slalom Gigante femminile di Are 2024, ultimo appuntamento valevole per la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino prima delle finali di Saalbach. L’ultima a partire ... (sportface)
La start list della staffetta femminile di Soldier Hollow, negli Stati Uniti, appuntamento valido per la Coppa del Mondo 2023/24 di Biathlon. Assente Lisa Vittozzi, che si riposa in vista ... (sportface)
Yankees INF Oswald Peraza (shoulder) could miss 6-8 weeks: Yankees infielder Oswaldo Peraza will begin the season on the injured list and could miss the next 6-8 weeks with a right shoulder strain.msn
Dodgers rotation injury concerns continue with righty Emmet Sheehan set to Start season on injured list: On Saturday, the Dodgers said that right-hander Emmet Sheehan will begin the season on the injured list because of shoulder soreness ... He appeared in 13 games last season, Starting 11 of them and ...cbssports
Andy Hunter's League Cup medals with Linfield, Portadown and Distillery put him on elite list: As a player often under-valued, there is a certain symmetry to the significance of League Cup medals in Andy Hunter’s collection many might miss at first glance.newsletter.co.uk