Start list slalom femminile Are 2024 | italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza

Start list slalom femminile Are 2024: italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) La Start list del gigante femminile di Are 2024, nuovo appuntamento con la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino che fa tappa questa volta in Svezia: ecco i pettorali di partenza e le italiane in gara. Federica Brignone ha dichiarato di volersi divertire e punta a fare un buon risultato dopo un altro successo in gigante nella giornata di sabato. Di seguito ecco la Start list completa. Start list slalom ARE 2024 1 1 LJUTIC Zrinka CRO 2 2 DUERR Lena GER 3 3 LIENSBERGER Katharina AUT 4 4 GISIN Michelle SUI 5 5 SHIFFRIN Mikaela USA 6 6 SWENN LAON Anna SWE 7 7 HECTOR Sara SWE 8 8 TRUPPE Katharina AUT 9 9 GALLHUBER Katharina AUT 10 10 RAST Camille SUI 11 11 HUBER ...
Start list slalom femminile Are 2024: italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza

