Rise of the Ronin: I Trofei PS5 in italiano (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) Dopo i nuovi dettagli sul sistema di combattimento di Rise of the Ronin, quest’oggi vogliamo condividere con voi la lista completa e in italiano dei Trofei PS5, svelati in Anteprima da playstationlifestyle. Rise of the Ronin – Gamerbrain.netTrofei Bronzo Tuffi del Ronin – Scivolato dal ponte elevatoio al Tempio di Kiyomizudera Spadaccino al Crepuscolo – Salvato la vita di Ryoma Sakamoto Addio, Gatto Nero – Salvato la vita di Soji Otika La Grande Opportunità – Salvato la vita di Shinsaku Takasugi Salvatore di Vite – Completato gli obiettivi di una missione Senza Uccisioni Ronin Solitario – Completata una missione senza alleati La Battaglia di Toba-Fushimi – Portato alla fine la Battaglia di ...
