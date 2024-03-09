Pamela Colman Smith | l’illustratrice visionaria che donò un’anima ai tarocchi

Pamela Colman

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lifeandpeople©

Fonte : lifeandpeople
Pamela Colman Smith: l’illustratrice visionaria che donò un’anima ai tarocchi (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) Life&People.it Un’artista dal talento sconfinato e multiforme, una donna in grado di lasciare un segno indelebile nella storia. Ma anche un essere umano che si è scoperto fragile, specie nell’ultima sezione della propria esistenza. La sua biografia è un infinito saliscendi, tra successi e cadute rovinose, tra abbaglianti lampi di genio e il buio senza scampo della depressione. Ecco chi era Pamela Colman Smith, la madre dei tarocchi, illustratrice visionaria, conosciuta soprattutto per aver illustrato il mazzo Rider-Waite, diventato lo standard tra i lettori di carte. Dopo un secolo di distanza dalla prima pubblicazione, ancora oggi è il mazzo più celebre e utilizzato. Colman Smith nel corso della sua carriera ha dato vita alle immagini anche in una ventina di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lifeandpeople

Notizie Correlate

  • Pamela Colman

    Life&People.it | Un’artista dal talento sconfinato e multiforme, una donna in grado di lasciare un segno indelebile nella storia. Ma anche un essere umano che si è scoperto fragile, specie ... (lifeandpeople)

  • Pamela Colman

    Life&People.it | Un’artista dal talento sconfinato e multiforme, una donna in grado di lasciare un segno indelebile nella storia. Ma anche un essere umano che si è scoperto fragile, specie ... (lifeandpeople)

Pamela Colman Smith, chi è la donna che ha disegnato i tarocchi

The Best Beauty Moments at the 2024 Oscars: The glam was glamming at the 2024 Oscars. Here's how all the stars — from Danielle Brooks to Zendaya — got their show-stopping hair and makeup.people

Oscar 2024: Here's A Complete Winners List At The 96th Academy Awards: From Best Actor to Best Actress from Best Picture to Director, here are the winners and losers from the 96th Academy Awards.msn

What the 2024 Nominees Wore to Their First Oscars Red Carpet: Emma Stone Pops in Red, Carey Mulligan Goes Beaded in Prada and More: Paul Giamatti, who received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “The Holdovers,” walked his first Oscars red carpet in 2004. Giamatti arrived to the show in a classic black ...uk.news.yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Pamela Colman
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.