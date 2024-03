Oppenheimer | a Boston l’asta sui documenti legati alla creazione della bomba atomica

Report and letter signed by ‘Opie’ attract auction interest ahead of Oscars: Interest in the late scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer has extended beyond the Oscars this weekend to a historic signed report and letter.apnews

Atomic bomb report signed by Oppenheimer attracts interest in Boston auction ahead of Oscars: Interest in the late scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer has extended beyond the Oscars this weekend to a historic signed report and letter.RR Auction in Boston is taking bids on the rare 1945 report, as ...msn