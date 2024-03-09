Lucy Score torna in libreria con “Cose che abbiamo dimenticato”

Lucy Score

I suoi romanzi sono diventati fenomeni del BookTok: Lucy Score torna in libreria con una nuova storia d'amore, intitolata Cose che abbiamo dimenticato. Lucy Score torna in libreria per merito di Newton Compton Editori, casa editrice ormai affezionata al romance dell'autrice americana diventata un punto di riferimento del BookTok. Questa volta il suo ultimo successo letterario si intitola Cose che abbiamo dimenticato e si unisce ai precedenti romanzi della stessa serie: Cose che non abbiamo mai superato e Cose che teniamo solo per noi.
