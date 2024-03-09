LIVE Biathlon | Staffetta femminile Soldier Hollow 2024 in DIRETTA | la Norvegia chiude la partita

LIVE Biathlon

LIVE Biathlon, Staffetta femminile Soldier Hollow 2024 in DIRETTA: la Norvegia chiude la partita (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA SPRINT MASCHILE DI Biathlon DALLE 23.05 POLIGONO 8/8 Tandrevold chiude la prima ricarica e consegna la vittoria alla Norvegia GIRO 11/12 Elvira Öberg guadagna su Kink, mentre Tandrevold ha 10? di vantaggio sulla tedesca. POLIGONO 7/8 Bene Tandrevold che se ne va. Ok anche la giovane tedesca Kink, senza ricariche. Charvatova con lo zero a terra, esce insieme a Elvira Öberg. Peseremo la ceca in piedi. Italia nona con lo zero di Trabucchi. 3° CAMBIO Svezia che ha perso, alla fine, nell’ultimo giro e ha lanciato Elvira Öberg a +34?. Tandrevold e la giovane Kink per Norvegia e Germania. Italia con Trabucchi a +10? dal sesto posto, davanti però ci sono Jeanmonnot e Lampic. GIRO 9/12 Guadagna ...
LIVE Biathlon, Staffetta femminile Soldier Hollow 2024 in DIRETTA: azzurre per stupire senza Vittozzi, Francia favorita

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA SPRINT MASCHILE DI Biathlon DALLE 23.05 GIRO 9/12 Guadagna sulla testa la Repubblica ceca, che però avrà Charvatova a chiudere. Hanna ...

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA SPRINT MASCHILE DI Biathlon DALLE 23.05 POLIGONO 4/8 Mattanza, tantissimi errori ma alla fine Grotian, Lien e Brorsson riescono a ...

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA SPRINT MASCHILE DI Biathlon DALLE 23.05 POLIGONO 1/8 bene l'Italia con lo zero di Comola. Esce con Arnekleiv e Hettich. Svezia a +10?, ...

