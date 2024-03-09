Gli highlights della Paris Fashion Week, tra momenti memorabili e uscite sorprendenti
I fashion moments più virali della Paris Fashion Week (e non solo). Dopo New York, Londra e Milano, adesso tocca alla Paris Fashion Week. Questa settimana abbiamo assistito ai sensazionali show parigini, abbiamo potuto ... (Leggi)
I fashion moments più virali della settimana della moda. A Milano non si parla d’altro che della fashion Week e del suo calendario fittissimo di sfilate, mostre, presentazioni ed eventi. Questa settimana abbiamo ... (Leggi)
I fashion moments più virali della settimana. Non importa il periodo, c’è sempre aria di novità e cambiamento nel fashion system. Giri di poltrone tra i direttori creativi, look pazzeschi portati sui red ... (Leggi)
