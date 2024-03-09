Highlights Joshua-Ngannou: l'inglese manda ko il campione MMA (VIDEO)
Il video con gli Highlights del match tra Anthony Joshua e Francis Ngannou, vinto dal pugile inglese. A Riyadh l’ex campione del mondo dei pesi massimi si aggiudica la vittoria grazie ad uno ... (sportface)
Destructive Joshua Knocks Out Ngannou in Second Round: Briton Anthony Joshua delivered the most powerful statement to the heavyweight division with a destructive second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.Joshua, 34, floored the UFC ...kahawatungu
