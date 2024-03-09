Golf | Highsmith al comando del Puerto Rico Open a metà gara Taglio per Geminiani

Golf Highsmith

Golf, Highsmith al comando del Puerto Rico Open a metà gara. Taglio per Geminiani (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) I Golfisti del PGA Tour sono impegnati in una delle rare settimane che presentano due tornei ai nastri di partenza. Se negli Stati Uniti si gioca l’Arnold Palmer Invitational, a Porto Rico siamo giunti a metà dell’Open del paese centroamericano. Nato nel 2008 e con un montepremi di 4 milioni di dollari, il Puerto Rico Open riesce edizione dopo edizione ad attrarre Golfisti di buon livello nonostante la concomitanza con uno degli eventi storici del PGA. Dopo le prime due giornata guida la classifica Joe Highsmith. L’americano, che peraltro deve completare le ultime tre buche del secondo round, vola al comando con lo score di -13 e vanta una lunghezza di margine sul portoricano Rafael Campos, sul giapponese Ryo Hisatsune ...
