Showdown Series

FC 24 Showdown Series: tutto ciò che devi sapere (Di sabato 9 marzo 2024) Tramite la consueta schermata di avvio di Ultimate Team Electronic Arts ha annunciato l’arrivo, a partire da venerdì 8 marzo, dell’evento Showdown Series Durante questo evento non verrà rilasciato un team speciale nei pacchetti, ma torneranno nei pack alcune card uscite nelle promo dei mesi precedenti Con cadenza giornaliera invece arriveranno speciali SBC, sfide creazione rosa, che avranno come protagonisti i calciatori di due squadre che si affronteranno sui campi di gioco di tutto il mondo nei giorni successivi, carte che verranno rilasciate nella versione Showdown Ricordiamo che le carte Showdown sono dinamiche, ossia hanno la possibilità di aumentare di overall: nello specifico il giocatore della squadra vincente nello scontro diretto riceverà un +2. In caso di pareggio (esclusi i match ...
