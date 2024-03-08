WWE | Seth Rollins dovrebbe tornare a lottare nel corso del Live Event di sabato

WWE: Seth Rollins dovrebbe tornare a lottare nel corso del Live Event di sabato (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Seth Rollins si è infortunato nel corso del mese di gennaio durante un match disputato a Raw contro Jinder Mahal con in palio il suo World Title. Le condizioni del suo ginocchio hanno destato preoccupazione soprattutto in vista di WM 40. Fortunatamente non c’è stato bisogno di un intervento chirurgico (si vedrà dopo lo Showcase Of Immortals il da farsi) con la terapia riabilitativa che ha dato risultati positivi. Il World Champion ha più volte “promesso” che lo avremmo rivisto sul ring anche prima di WrestleMania e ora il momento pare arrivato. Seth di nuovo sul ring? Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw, Seth Rollins ha confermato di aver il via libera dei medici per lottare. Il momento del suo ritorno sul ring sembra essere arrivato. Secondo quanto ...
