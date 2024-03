WEBUILD Energiesparmesse 2024 | Beny Showcases the Latest Home and Solar Energy Solutions

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) VIENNA, March 8,/PRNewswire/At the recentexhibition,, with its outstanding technical prowess and innovative capabilities, presented a series of industry-leadingto participants. Particularly noteworthy were their innovations in smartmanagement and direct current (DC) transmission and distributionfor photovoltaic power plants, capturing widespread attention. To meet the rising demands formanagement,introduced the SmartManagement Solution. This system is designed for integration withs equipped withpower systems. The BEMS ...