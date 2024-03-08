Usa | Rupert Murdoch è ufficialmente fidanzato | di nuovo

Usa Rupert

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ildifforme©

Fonte : ildifforme
Usa, Rupert Murdoch è ufficialmente fidanzato, di nuovo (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Il 92enne Rupert Murdoch, tycoon dei media, ha deciso che alla veneranda età di 92 anni può concedersi un po’ di riposo dal lavoro, ma non dall’amore. Proprio ieri, infatti, è giunta la notizia di un suo nuovo fidanzamento, questa volta con la scienziata in pensione Elena Zhukova, 67 anni, che ha conosciuto tramite la L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
Leggi tutta la notizia su ildifforme

Altre Notizie

Rupert Murdoch, 92, engaged for 6th time, to Elena Zhukova, 67: Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch is engaged to Elena Zhukova, more than 20 years his junior, marking the mogul’s sixth fiancée. If they make it down the aisle, she will become his fifth wife this ...ca.style.yahoo

From Pennywise to The Crow: Why ‘The Crow’ Will Be the Blockbuster of the Year!: From Pennywise to Gothic Rocker Bill Skarsgård, who terrified an entire generation as the creepy clown Pennywise in “It,” now takes on the role of Eric Draven, a Gothic rocker brutally murdered ...msn

Rupert Murdoch, a 93 anni ecco il…": A dispetto della veneranda età, Rubert Murdoch ha un cuore giovane: a 92 anni, il mogul dei media ha annunciato il fidanzamento ufficiale con Elena Zhukova, 67 anni, e… Leggi ...informazione

Video di Tendenza

Video Usa Rupert
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.