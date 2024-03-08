“Superman” di James Gunn | quali sono i piani del regista?

“Superman” di James Gunn: quali sono i piani del regista? (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Un ripensamento in corsa, per il nuovo film sul supereroe più amato dell’Universo DC. Il regista James Gunn ha annunciato il titolo definitivo del lavoro: “Superman: Legacy” diventa “Superman“. Le riprese sono cominciate ad Atlanta il 29 febbraio 2024, e la Warner Bros ha fissato la data di uscita del film negli Stati Uniti all’11 luglio 2025. Ma le prime, attese, foto di “Superman“, vengono addirittura dalla neve della Norvegia. Via il “Legacy“, Superman secondo i piani di James GunnSuperman” di James Gunn, foto da ScreenWeek“sono felicissimo di annunciare l’inizio delle riprese principali di Superman”. Con ...
