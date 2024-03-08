“Superman” di James Gunn | quali sono i piani del regista?

Superman, primo sguardo al set della Fortezza della Solitudine: James Gunn conferma
Superman : James Gunn svela la storyline che ha ispirato il suo film. Il regista e sceneggiatore ha indicato una precisa storyline come fonte di ispirazione del prossimo film sull'Uomo d'Acciaio Alla richiesta di rivelare alcune ... (movieplayer)
Superman - James Gunn annuncia la Fortezza della Solitudine. Confermato: Superman nel nuovo film rifletterà nella Fortezza della Solitudine. Lo ha confermato il regista e sceneggiatore James Gunn, commentando le ... (comingsoon)
Superman : Wendell Pierce interpreterà Perry White nel film di James Gunn. La produzione di Superman ha annunciato che Wendell Pierce interpreterà Perry White, direttore del Daily Planet, nel film di James Gunn. Nel cast del film ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
