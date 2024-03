Stellantis e Leapmotor | c’è l’ok della Cina Le due aziende insieme per costruire elettriche economiche

Stellantis, accordo per importazione e vendita vetture della cinese Leapmotor: Sulla base dell’accordo, Stellantis acquisisce i diritti a costruire, esportare e vendere prodotti Leapmotor all’infuori della Cina, una novità per una casa automobilistica occidentale; la creazione ...macitynet

BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market: Since coming to power in 2022, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has aggressively promoted EV adoption as part of the country's plans to cut down on emissions - a change that came after a ...msn

China gives green light to Stellantis-Leapmotor joint venture, sources say: Stellantis said last October it was buying a 21% stake in Leapmotor in aUSD 1.6 billion deal that would give it a fresh shot at China, the world's biggest car market by sales, and announced the joint ...auto.economictimes.indiatimes