Skeleton | North America Cup 2024 | Gaspari ottavo a Lake Placid | più indietro Bagnis

Skeleton, North America Cup 2024: Gaspari ottavo a Lake Placid, più indietro Bagnis (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Mattia Gaspari è ottavo nella seconda delle due giornate di North America Cup, appuntamento che precede la tappa finale di Coppa del Mondo di Skeleton in programma a Lake Placid. Sul budello nordAmericano l’azzurro ha terminato le due run con un distacco di +0.80 dal cinese Wenhao Chen, vincitore in 1’48?69, davanti al connazionale Zheng Yin, staccato di 0?24. Terzo gradino del podio per l’ucraino Vladyslav Heraskevych a 0?39. Più indietro gli altri azzurri, con Giovanni Marchetti 17°, Manuel Schwarzer 21° e Amedeo Bagnis che ha avuto diversi problemi nella seconda run che lo hanno portato dalla quinta alla 25esima posizione finale. SportFace.
