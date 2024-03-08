Shakespeare a Broadway | Denzel Washington e Jake Gyllenhaal protagonisti di Otello diretto da Kenny Leon

(Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Due divi hollywoodiani a teatro conapprodano assieme su un palcoscenico didi(conprotagonista e-Iago). È dal 1982 che la pièce manca da. La nuova produzione, che andrà in scena nella primavera del 2025, sarà diretta da, vincitore di un Tony, gli Oscar del teatro, per la regia di A Raisin in the Sun (2014), con protagonista ancora una volta. Il quale nel 2021 fu anche la star di Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth), film del 2021 scritto eda Joel Coen.

Video: Watch Amber Iman Sing 'Stay' from LEMPICKA: Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, ...broadwayworld

Guthrie Theater’s 2024–25 season includes ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ‘Cabaret’ — and at cheaper season ticket prices: Tickets for the season, which also includes “The Mousetrap” and the annual “A Christmas Carol,” start at $54 and go on sale May 16.twincities

‘Doubt’ Broadway Review: Amy Ryan & Liev Schreiber Resurrect A Modern Classic: Time has tipped the scales a bit in the did-he-or-didn’t-he question at the heart of John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2004 play Doubt: A Parable, opening tonight in a Roundabout Theatre ...deadline