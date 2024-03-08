One Piece | Inaki Godoy è pronto a interpretare Luffy per anni nella serie Netflix

One Piece

One Piece, Inaki Godoy è pronto a interpretare Luffy "per anni" nella serie Netflix (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) L'interprete di Luffy si è detto pronto all'eventualità di interpretare il protagonista per molto tempo a venire Mentre procedono i lavori sulla Stagione 2 di One Piece, il protagonista Inaki Godoy si è detto più che pronto alla sfida di interpretare Monkey D. Luffy per ancora parecchi anni a venire. L'attore messicano, nel corso di un'intervista concessa a Teen Vogue, ha ammesso che sarebbe felice di non fare altro che interpretare Luffy in futuro. "Potrei fare anche solo One Piece per molti anni ed essere felice, non ho bisogno di fare un milione di cose", ha rivelato Godoy. Tuttavia, la star ha confessato che c'è un ruolo che non ...
