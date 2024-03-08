Nippon Express (Deutschland) and Nippon Express (Middle East) Participate in "Arab Health 2024" in Dubai (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) TOKYO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NX Germany") and Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of Nippon Express HOLDINGS, INC., Participated in the four-day "Arab Health 2024" Healthcare trade show held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from Monday, January 29, to Thursday, February 1, exhibiting at a joint booth alongside Saxony Trade & Invest Corp. (Wirtschaftsforderung ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Logistikdienstleistung: Nippon Express Holdings kauft die österreichische Firma Cargo-Partner
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Takes Minority Stake in Wiz Freight - India’s Leading Digital Forwarding Service Provider. TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. acquired a Minority equity Stake in Wiz Freight (hereinafter "Wiz"), a Leading Digital ... (Leggi)
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in cargo-partner of Germany - Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary. TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the share transfer agreement concluded on ... (Leggi)
