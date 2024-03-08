Nightmare: poster di una serie su Freddy Krueger di Rob Zombie in arrivo a ottobre agita i fan, ma è un fake (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Un finto poster per una nuova serie tv del franchise di Nightmare ha fatto credere a molti che Rob Zombie avesse realizzato un progetto segreto. Il poster di una misteriosa serie televisiva intitolata "Fred" ha fatto credere ai fan che Rob Zombie stesse lavorando a un nuovo show basato su Nightmare - Dal profondo della notte di Wes Craven. Tuttavia, come spesso accade, le cose non sono del tutto come sembrano e il poster si è rivelato essere un fake generato dal creatore di contenuti online YODA BBY ABY. Il poster, che potete vedere qui sotto, era accompagnato da una descrizione molto dettagliata che non solo illustrava la sinossi di una serie in 10 parti con protagonista l'icona horror ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Freddy Krueger TV Series Coming October 2024: On March 5, 2024, Facebook account @YODA BBY ABY published a claim that a new 10-part series titled "Fred" — based on the classic 1984 horror movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street" — would be available for ...snopes
