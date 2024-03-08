NBA Freestyle | Alperen Sengun nuovo Kevin McHale e le prospettive dei Phoenix Suns
NBA Freestyle | Pensieri in libertà (con libertà di pensiero) sulla settimana NBA. Alperen Sengun: il ritorno di Kevin McHale? Atletico non è di certo. Salta poco. Non è velocissimo. Sul primo passo manca di esplosività. Tra l’altro, sembra ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
NBA Freestyle | Strus come Miller e McGrady : fa la storia con 15 punti in meno di 4 minuti. Max Strus fa la storiaReggie Miller, nel 1995, vinse Gara 1 della Semifinale a Est contro i New York Knicks, segnando 8 punti in meno di 9 secondi. Gli ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
NBA Freestyle | L’All Star Weekend non è più così divertente : bisogna ripensare lo show?. All Star Weekend da ripensare? Come spesso accade ormai da diversi anni, L’All Star Weekend ha catalizzato una pioggia di pareri tra il critico e l’indignato ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
NBA, risultati della notte (8 marzo): Denver supera Boston con un super Jokic. Edwards e Doncic trascinano Minnesota e Dallas: Sono sette le partite di una serata NBA, che ha visto un possibile antipasto delle Finals 2024. Si affrontavano, infatti, Denver e Boston e sono stati i campioni in carica ad avere la meglio. I Nugget ...oasport