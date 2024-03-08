NBA | Detroit Pistons in doppia cifra di vittorie in una stagione da dimenticare

Fonte : sportface
NBA: Detroit Pistons in doppia cifra di vittorie in una stagione da dimenticare (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Dopo 5 mesi dall’ inizio della regular season NBA, i Detroit Pistons si sono portati a casa la vittoria numero 10 in stagione. La squadra di Monty Williams, nella notte, si è imposta per 118-112 sui Brooklyn Nets. Nonostante la vittoria, la franchigia del Michigan ha il secondo peggior record della lega con appena 10 vittorie e ben 52 sconfitte, solo gli Washington Wizards hanno fatto peggio. La vittoria è arrivata grazie alle super prestazioni di Cade Cunningham e Jaden Ivy. Il primo si è messo in luce siglando una doppia-doppia da 32 punti e 11 assist, mentre il numero 23 ha messo a referto 34 punti, mettendo a segno ben 6 triple, e impreziosendo la partita con ben 2 palle rubate. Solito ottimo apporto alla match rookie Ausar Thompson, che si rende protagonista con 14 punti e 7 ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Nba: Denver stende Boston, sorridono Minnesota e Detroit - Sportmediaset

  • NBA Detroit

    Nba - clamorosa rimonta di Cleveland contro Boston. Fontecchio da applausi - ma Detroit è ko. Milano, 6 marzo 2024 - Si chiude la striscia positiva di Boston. Dopo 11 vittorie consecutive, la truppa di coach Mazzulla va ko a Cleveland con il ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • NBA Detroit

    Nba 2023/2024 : Strus batte Dallas sulla sirena - 17 punti di Fontecchio nella vittoria di Detroit. Prosegue la regular season di Nba nella notte tra martedì 27 e mercoledì 28 febbraio. La partita della serata è Cleveland-Dallas. I padroni di casa vincono ... (sportface)

  • NBA Detroit

    NBA - risultati della notte (28 febbraio) : Fontecchio protagonista con Detroit. Boston continua a vincere. Sono undici le partite della notte NBA. Simone Fontecchio è protagonista nel successo dei suoi Detroit Pistons sui Chicago Bulls per 105-95. L’azzurro è il ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Cade Cunningham, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - March 9: What to expect from the top Detroit Pistons players and how to watch the game as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.wilx

Kyrie Irving, Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - March 9: What to expect from the top Dallas Mavericks players and how to watch the game as they face off against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.kwtx

The most shocking NBA Playoff upsets in history: The Detroit Pistons were the clear underdog in the finals against the Lakers, but by sheer hard work and team committee, the Pistons defeated the Lakers in five games. No team had ever come back from ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video NBA Detroit
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.