NBA | All-Star Game 2027 assegnato a Phoenix

NBA, All-Star Game 2027 assegnato a Phoenix (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) La NBA si porta avanti con i lavori e nella notte italiana ha ufficialmente assegnato l’All-Star Game 2027 a Phoenix, in Arizona. Sarà il Footprint Center a ospitare il match della domenica, in data 21 febbraio. Dopo l’edizione 2024 andata in scena un paio di settimane fa a Indianapolis, la prossima stagione si vola a San Francisco presso il Chase Center dei Golden State Warriors. Nel 2026, si resta in California – in quel di Inglewood/LA – dove la partita delle stelle verrà giocata nella nuova arena dei Los Angeles Clippers. “I nostri festeggiamenti per l’NBA All-Star nel 2027 dimostreranno l’amore di Phoenix per tutto il basket – ha dichiarato il commissario NBA Adam Silver in conferenza stampa – E non potremmo essere più entusiasti di lavorare con ...
