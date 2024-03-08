Kunitsu-Gami | Path of the Goddess | trailer gameplay per il nuovo gioco di Capcom

La danza letale di Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess – Uscita e nuovo Gameplay Trailer. Dopo Ghost of Tsushima su PC, vi parliamo di Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, il nuovo capolavoro firmato Capcom, il quale si è mostrato nuovamente durante ... (Leggi)
Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess - video gameplay ed uscita su Xbox Game Pass. Capcom ha pubblicato un nuovo video Gameplay di Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, un gioco per giocatore singolo che trae profonda ispirazione dal folklore ... (Leggi)
Altre Notizie
Un big Capcom confermato gratis su Game Pass nel 2024: Un nuovo trailer di Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess di Capcom restringe la finestra di lancio su Xbox Game Pass al day-one nel 2024.spaziogames
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess nelle “fasi finali dello sviluppo”, data di lancio a breve: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess è il nuovo gioco di Capcom il cui sviluppo è alle fasi finali, stando ai suoi autori.gamesource
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess è nella fase finale dello sviluppo, la data d'uscita sarà annunciata domani: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess tornerà a mostrarsi questa notte durante l'evento Capcom Highlights, ed è possibile che a fine showcase venga rivelata la data d'uscita su PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PC.it.ign