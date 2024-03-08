Kunitsu-Gami | Path of the Goddess | trailer gameplay per il nuovo gioco di Capcom

(Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Undiof theè stato pubblicato da IGN. Nel video, oltre ad assistere a sequenze del video, riceviamo nuove informazioni in proposito.of theviene definito come unsingle player ambientato in Giappone che metterà alla prova le nostre abilità strategiche. Di giorno combatteremo per liberare gli abitanti di una terra maledetta, mentre di notte si apriranno portali verso un altro mondo, nel quale lottare per proteggere la Fanciulla. Dalla ripetizione di questo ciclo giorno notte potremo purificare il villaggio e riportare la pace. Il protagonista di ...

Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess - video gameplay ed uscita su Xbox Game Pass. Capcom ha pubblicato un nuovo video Game play di Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess , un gioco per giocatore singolo che trae profonda ispirazione dal folklore ... (Leggi)

Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess – Uscita e nuovo Gameplay Trailer. Dopo Ghost of Tsushima su PC, vi parliamo di Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess , il nuovo capolavoro firmato Capcom, il quale si è mostrato nuovamente durante ... (Leggi)

Un big Capcom confermato gratis su Game Pass nel 2024: Un nuovo trailer di Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess di Capcom restringe la finestra di lancio su Xbox Game Pass al day-one nel 2024.spaziogames

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess nelle “fasi finali dello sviluppo”, data di lancio a breve: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess è il nuovo gioco di Capcom il cui sviluppo è alle fasi finali, stando ai suoi autori.gamesource

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess è nella fase finale dello sviluppo, la data d'uscita sarà annunciata domani: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess tornerà a mostrarsi questa notte durante l'evento Capcom Highlights, ed è possibile che a fine showcase venga rivelata la data d'uscita su PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PC.it.ign