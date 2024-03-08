IWD 2024 | She Power Strengthened in the Male Dominating Industry of Industrial and Energy Equipment Manufacturing

In light of the celebration of International Women's Day 2024, Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) honors the contributions of women in the Industrial and Energy Equipment Manufacturing sector over the past year, highlighting initiatives for rights protection, life care, and skill development to create a more inclusive workplace for its 15,000 feMale employees, which represent 20% of its workforce. In the Manufacturing sector, innovation and creativity are crucial. According to HR World's research data, women account for around one-third of the employment in Manufacturing, ranging from production line workers to corporate executives. With strong mechanical research capabilities, impressive ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
International Women's Day 2024: In the EU, women continue to navigate through a variety of challenges due to systemic gender inequality. To mark International Women's Day 2024, we are focusing on four discriminatory situations women ...consilium.europa.eu
F1 | Novità sulla livrea Racing Bulls: la dedica per la Giornata della Donna – FOTO: La Racing Bulls correrà in Arabia Saudita con una novità sulla livrea: ecco la dedica speciale per la Giornata della Donna. La F1 torna in pista in Arabia Saudita per la seconda tappa stagionale: la R ...f1ingenerale
QVC Italia accanto alle donne per abbattere i tabù linguistici: Sentirsi libere di vivere ogni fase della propria vita senza disagio. Su questo filo si sviluppa la campagna di QVC per la Giornata Internazionale della Donna.adnkronos