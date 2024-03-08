Innovation Run 10 km | il 7 aprile si corre la terza edizione della gara al Kilometro Rosso

Innovation Run

Innovation Run 10 km: il 7 aprile si corre la terza edizione della gara al Kilometro Rosso (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Bergamo. La prestigiosa gara podistica “Innovation Run” torna, al Kilometro Rosso Innovation District di Bergamo, la prima domenica di aprile. L’evento, alla terza edizione, consiste in una corsa di 10 km omologata Fidal, alla quale si aggiunge, per la prima volta, la gara riservata ai più giovani. Innovation Run è nata dalla sinergia tra Confindustria, Kilometro Rosso, aziende innovatrici e territorio per “correre insieme verso il futuro”. La Bergamo dello sport ripropone, dunque, l’evento che ha raggiunto in fretta una dimensione nazionale, organizzato con la collaborazione di Atletica Stezzano. Lo testimoniano qualità e quantità degli atleti e delle atlete in ...
Il 7 aprile torna la Innovation Run, la 10 km da fare attorno al Kilometro Rosso

