Innovation Run 10 km | il 7 aprile si corre la terza edizione della gara al Kilometro Rosso

(Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Bergamo. La prestigiosapodistica “Run” torna, alDistrict di Bergamo, la prima domenica di. L’evento, alla, consiste in una corsa di 10 km omologata Fidal, alla quale si aggiunge, per la prima volta, lariservata ai più giovani.Run è nata dalla sinergia tra Confindustria,, aziende innovatrici e territorio per “re insieme verso il futuro”. La Bergamo dello sport ripropone, dunque, l’evento che ha raggiunto in fretta una dimensione nazionale, organizzato con la collaborazione di Atletica Stezzano. Lo testimoniano qualità e quantità degli atleti e delle atlete in ...

Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang : Building the Intelligent Cloud Foundation for Telcos with Systematic Innovation. BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch 2024 event during MWC Barcelona 2024, Bruno Zhang , CTO of Huawei ... (liberoquotidiano)

Federal Council sets education, research and Innovation policy for 2025–2028: One of these priorities is the promotion of competitive research and Innovation (Swiss National Science Foundation ... International exchange is also to be supported in education, through programmes ...admin.ch

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Cloud Performance: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announces its receival of the SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the ...finance.yahoo

Telefónica Tech and Teradata Forge Alliance to Drive AI Innovation in Spain: Telefónica Tech has partnered with Teradata to enhance its services portfolio, offering Teradata's cloud analytics and data platform alongside i ...news.europawire.eu