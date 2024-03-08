Il Butterfly Cut vola da Kate Middleton a Sofia di Svezia

Butterfly Cut

Il Butterfly Cut vola da Kate Middleton a Sofia di Svezia (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) vola di testa in testa, il Butterfly Cut. Il taglio scalato, che ha dominato le ultime tendenze capelli lunghi per finire per definire le chiome di dimensione media, piace anche alle ragazze reali. Soprattutto alle principesse. La prima a mostrare la sua versione, incredibilmente british, era stata Kate Middleton. Ora, con la principessa del Galles fuori dai giochi, è un’altra principessa che sceglie di portarlo: Sofia di Svezia. Sofia dà un’interpretazione tutta sua al taglio. Estremizzando la sua morbidezza con onde talmente avvolgenti da apparire come grandi boccoli. Sofia di Svezia copia il Butterfly Cut di ...
