Golf, Piercy ed Highsmith al comando del Puerto Rico Open dopo il primo round (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) I Golfisti del PGA Tour sono impegnati in una delle rare settimane che presentano due tornei ai nastri di partenza. Se negli Stati Uniti si gioca l’Arnold Palmer Invitational, a Porto Rico è scattato l’Open del paese centroamericano. Nato nel 2008 e con un montepremi di 4 milioni di dollari, il Puerto Rico Open riesce comunque ad attrarre Golfisti di prim’ordine come coloro che guidano la leaderboard al termine del primo round. In vetta alla classifica troviamo infatti Scott Piercy e Joe Highsmith. Gli americani chiudono la prima tornata con lo score di -7 (65 colpi) e vantano una lunghezza di margine sul sudafricano Garrick Higgo e sui connazionali Brice Garnett, Erik Barnes e Kevin Streelman. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Higgo shoots 66 at Puerto Rico Open: South Africa's Garrick Higgo was a stroke behind the leaders when the first round of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open was suspended.compleatgolfer
A 4-time winner and a PGA Tour rookie are tied for lead at stormy Puerto Rico Open: Scott Piercy is a four-time PGA Tour winner. Joe Highsmith is a Tour rookie. Piercy, 45, is nearly twice as old as Highsmith, 23. The duo are in vastly different stages of their career, but they’re ...golfweek.usatoday
Thursday's Golf roundup: Shane Lowry knew he was playing good Golf because he gave himself a chance to win last week. He also knew his record at Bay Hill was ...journalgazette
