Golf | Piercy ed Highsmith al comando del Puerto Rico Open dopo il primo round

Higgo shoots 66 at Puerto Rico Open: South Africa's Garrick Higgo was a stroke behind the leaders when the first round of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open was suspended.compleatgolfer

A 4-time winner and a PGA Tour rookie are tied for lead at stormy Puerto Rico Open: Scott Piercy is a four-time PGA Tour winner. Joe Highsmith is a Tour rookie. Piercy, 45, is nearly twice as old as Highsmith, 23. The duo are in vastly different stages of their career, but they’re ...golfweek.usatoday

Thursday's Golf roundup: Shane Lowry knew he was playing good Golf because he gave himself a chance to win last week. He also knew his record at Bay Hill was ...journalgazette