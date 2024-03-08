Golf, Lowry guida l'Arnold Palmer dopo il primo giro. Matsuyama e Lower inseguono da vicino
Golf : Lowry - Skinns e Eckroat sono il terzetto di testa dopo tre giorni al Cognizant Classic 2024. Shane Lowry ha vinto due stagioni fa sul PGA National, e con un terzo giro da favola lancia fortissimo la sua candidatura per imporsi di nuovo. Al Cognizant ... (Leggi)
Golf, Lowry guida l’Arnold Palmer dopo il primo giro. Matsuyama e Lower inseguono da vicino: Si è concluso nella notte il primo giro dell'Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024, presentato da Mastercard, torneo che dà il via ad un periodo assai intenso ed importante per il PGA Tour 2024. Davanti a t ...oasport
Lowry shows good form is more valuable than bad track record at Bay Hill: ORLANDO, Fla. -- Shane Lowry knew he was playing good Golf because he gave himself a chance to win last week. He also knew his record at Bay Hill was as bad as any course he has played.fultonsun
Shane Lowry leads Arnold Palmer Invitational after back-nine birdie binge: Shane Lowry picked up five shots in four holes on the back nine on Thursday on the way to a one-stroke first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.msn