Golf, Lowry guida l’Arnold Palmer dopo il primo giro. Matsuyama e Lower inseguono da vicino (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Si è concluso nella notte il primo giro dell’Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024, presentato da Mastercard, torneo che dà il via ad un periodo assai intenso ed importante per il PGA Tour 2024. Davanti a tutti c’è Shane Lowry, che ha concluso le sue diciotto buche di apertura in 66 colpi (-6 per il torneo). L’irlandese è inseguito a distanza ravvicinata da Hideki Matsuyama e Justin Lower, appaiati in seconda posizione con un colpo di ritardo dal leader provvisorio (-5). La forma di Lowry era buona, settimana scorsa era in testa all’alba dell’ultimo giro prima di incappare in una doppia giornata storta, ma a Bay Hill non si era mai trovato troppo bene. L’irlandese invece in questo primo giro gioca un ...
Lowry shows good form is more valuable than bad track record at Bay Hill: ORLANDO, Fla. -- Shane Lowry knew he was playing good Golf because he gave himself a chance to win last week. He also knew his record at Bay Hill was as bad as any course he has played.fultonsun

Shane Lowry leads Arnold Palmer Invitational after back-nine birdie binge: Shane Lowry picked up five shots in four holes on the back nine on Thursday on the way to a one-stroke first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.msn

