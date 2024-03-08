Gears of War su PS5 | Cliff Bleszinski vorrebbe vedere la serie su PlayStation

Gears of War su PS5, Cliff Bleszinski vorrebbe vedere la serie su PlayStation (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Cliff Bleszinski ha affermato che gli piacerebbe vedere Gears of War approdare su console PlayStation, abbandonando di conseguenza l’esclusività per console Xbox. Il celeberrimo ed iconico CliffyB ha preso parte proprio in queste ore ad una nuova intervista con GameRant dove ha parlato del futuro della serie con protagonista Marcus Fenix e compagni, intenti ad affrontare le terribili Locuste che vogliono conquistare la Terra. E proprio in questa occasione Cliff Bleszinski ha toccato l’argomento dei potenziali titoli multipiattaforma di Xbox, ammettendo che gli piacerebbe vedere anche la serie di Gears of War abbandonare l’esclusiva Xbox, approdando sulle altre piattaforme così da ...
Gears of War su PS5? CliffyB ne sarebbe felice

