Fed | Powell | Ci saranno fallimenti bancari per perdite di immobili

Fed, Powell: Ci saranno fallimenti bancari per perdite di immobili (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) caption id="attachment 326817" align="alignleft" width="300" Jay Powell/captionIl presidente della Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, ha dichiarato giovedì davanti al Senato che alcune banche potrebbero fallire a causa della loro esposizione al settore immobiliare commerciale, in crisi dopo che la pandemia ha aperto la possibilità di lavorare a distanza."Questo è un problema su cui lavoreremo ancora per anni, ne sono sicuro. Ci saranno fallimenti bancari", ha detto Powell spiegando che "sono soprattutto le banche di piccole e medie dimensioni ad avere questi problemi. Stiamo lavorando con loro. Lo stiamo superando. Penso che sia gestibile". Il presidente della Fed non è entrato in questioni specifiche a riguardo, ha però spiegato di essere in dialogo con queste banche per ...
    Usa2024 - Trump : Non rinominerò Powell alla Fed se sarò rieletto. New York, 2 feb. (askanews) – L'ex presidente Doanld Trump ha dichiarato venerdì a Fox Business che, se rieletto a novembre, non riconfermerà Jerome Powell

    La Fed conferma i tassi - Powell esclude un taglio già a marzo. Roma, 31 gen. (askanews) – La Federal Reserve ha confermato come da previsioni i livelli dei tassi di interesse, lanciando al tempo stesso segnali sul fatto

