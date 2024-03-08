FC 24 | Sbc Rasmus Højlund POTM di febbraio della Premier League | le soluzioni!

FC 24: Sbc Rasmus Højlund POTM di febbraio della Premier League: le soluzioni! (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) E’ Rasmus Højlund il POTM di febbraio della Premier League! Il calciatore danese del Manchester United si è dunque aggiudicato il premio come calciatore del mese del campionato inglese! La Sbc per ottenere la sua card POTM con valutazione 88 è stata rilasciata l’8 marzo su EA FC 24 Ultimate Team! Anche quest’anno cercheremo, durante tutta la stagione, di tenere traccia di tutte le SBC fornendovi informazioni sui requisiti per completarle, sui premi che si possono ottenere e su alcune delle possibili soluzioni! Ricordiamo che in molti casi è più convienente provare ad utilizzare le carte che si hanno all’interno del proprio club, prendendo spunto dai giocatori utilizzati nelle soluzioni presenti sia in questa ...
