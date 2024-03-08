Eternal Sunshine è il nuovo album di Ariana Grande | flop e top del disco

(Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Si è fatta attendere, ma dopo quattro anniè tornata con. Anticipato dalla deliziosa yes and?, oggi è uscito finalmente ildella popstar americana.ha diversi pezzi interessanti e potenziali singoli (il prossimo sarà we can’t be friend), primo tra tutti bye, ma anche supernatural. La verà chicca dell’si trova in apertura e in chiusura,infatti nell’intro si chiede come può capire se quella che ha è la giusta storia e sul finale dell’ultimo brano sua nonna le consiglia: “Non andare mai a letto senza dargli il bacio della buonanotte. E se non ti senti a tuo agio nel farlo, sei nel posto sbagliato“. La saggezza delle nonne. Top del ...

