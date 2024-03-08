Eternal Sunshine è il nuovo album di Ariana Grande | flop e top del disco

Eternal Sunshine

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a biccy©

Fonte : biccy
Eternal Sunshine è il nuovo album di Ariana Grande: flop e top del disco (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Si è fatta attendere, ma dopo quattro anni Ariana Grande è tornata con Eternal Sunshine. Anticipato dalla deliziosa yes and?, oggi è uscito finalmente il nuovo disco della popstar americana. Eternal Sunshine ha diversi pezzi interessanti e potenziali singoli (il prossimo sarà we can’t be friend), primo tra tutti bye, ma anche supernatural. La verà chicca dell’album si trova in apertura e in chiusura, Ariana infatti nell’intro si chiede come può capire se quella che ha è la giusta storia e sul finale dell’ultimo brano sua nonna le consiglia: “Non andare mai a letto senza dargli il bacio della buonanotte. E se non ti senti a tuo agio nel farlo, sei nel posto sbagliato“. La saggezza delle nonne. Top del ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su biccy

Ariana Grande, la tracklist di Eternal Sunshine: c'è anche un duetto con la nonna

  • Ariana Grande annuncia l’uscita del suo ultimo album ” Eternal Sunshine” fuori l’8 marzo.  Ariana Grande è ufficialmente tornata: uscirà il prossimo 8 marzoEternal Sunshine”, il nuovo attesissimo album. L’8 marzo esce il nuovo attesissimo ... (Leggi)

  • Ariana Grande - in pre-order da oggi il nuovo disco eternal sunshine. In pre-order da oggi eternal sunshine, il nuovo disco di Ariana Grande, a distanza di quattro anni dal precedente Ariana Grande è ufficialmente tornata: ... (Leggi)

  • Ariana Grande regina delle chart : in vetta con ‘yes - and?’ annuncia l’album ‘eternal sunshine’. Ariana Grande annuncia ufficialmente il suo ritorno sulle scene con il nuovo album ‘eternal sunshine’, in uscita l’8 marzo. L’artista multi-platino, ... (Leggi)

Altre Notizie

Exploring the Inspiration Behind Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” | Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine, Music Insights: Exploring the Inspiration Behind Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” | Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine, Music Insights ...msn

Ariana Grande’s ‘Bye’ Is a Breakup Song That Makes You Want To Dance: On her new album Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande offers a breakup anthem that sounds straight out of the disco. “Bye,” about the struggles of ending a relationship you tried to save and gathering the ...elle

Ariana Grande Comes To A Heartbreaking Conclusion On Her New Single, ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’: “I don’t wanna tiptoe but I don’t wanna hide / But I don’t wanna feed this monstruous fire / Just wanna let this story die / And I’ll be alright,” she sings on the song’s opening verse. This Saturday ...uproxx

Video di Tendenza

Video Eternal Sunshine
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.